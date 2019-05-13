Cant Beat Christine: Tracy from Enfield

Tracy from Enfield joined the show this morning in attempt to beat Christine Lee at our pop culture triva game. Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"

Actor Robert Pattinson is 32. What was the name of the movie that made him famous where he played a vampire?

TWILIGHT

Stevie Wonder is 69. Fill in the blank on the title of one of his hit songs.

SIR (DUKE)

This basketball player is 58 today, and has palled around with Kim Jung Un in the past, who is he?

DENNIS RODMAN

Stephen Colbert is 55. What is the official name of his late night TV show?

THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Singer Darius Rucker is 53. What was the name of his former group?

HOOTIE AND THE BLOWFISH