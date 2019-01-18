Can't Beat Christine:Joe from Lebanon

Joe from Lebanon joined the show this morning in attempt to beat our girl Christine Lee in her own game. Listen and play along to see if you “Can’t Beat Christine”

“Cash Me Outside” girl Danielle Bregoli just scored a $900,000 beauty endorsement deal. What show made her famous?

Dr. Phil

Disney has now set its sights on The Hunchback of Notre Dame as the latest animated tale to get the live-action musical treatment. What is the hunchback’s name in the story?

Quasimodo

Yesterday back in 1929, Popeye the Sailor Man first appeared in the Thimble Theatre comic strip. What’s the name of Popeye’s love interest?

Olive Oyl

“To Catch a Predator” host Chris Hanson has been caught doing what?

Writing Bad Checks

Netflix hass announced its biggest price-hike in its 12-year history. The most popular plan will be bumped from $11 to what?

$13