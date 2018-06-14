Congratulations Killeen From Farmington, The U2 Beach House Winner!

In case you missed it, Craig and Company called our Grand Prize winner for the U2 Beach House performance later this month... congratulations to Killeen from Farmington!

Killeen and ten of her friends will ride a limousine to the 96.5TIC Beach House in Cape Cod to see a private performance by U2.

Take a listen to the phone call, where we broke the good news to her!

And we're doing it AGAIN! Starting today, every Tickets on the :20s winner will qualify for the chance to attend our Beach House performance with Charlie Puth in July! Get all the details here, and keep listening to Tickets on the :20s all summer long on 96.5TIC for your next chance to win!!!