The Lighter Side: Burger Lovers Rejoice!

It's all about food and money in today's Lighter Side!

McDonald's is giving out one McGold Card for free food for life valued at $36,400. It's a contest -- if you win, you get two free meals per week for 50 years!



The Arizona Cardinals are gonna sell a giant $75 burger. It's a 10-inch bun stuffed with five 1/3 lb patties, five hot dogs, five bratwurst, 20 slices of American cheese, 8 slices of bacon, 8 chicken tenders, 12 oz. of fries, plus lettuce, tomatoes and sauce. ALL THAT STUFF IS STUFFED BETWEEN THE BUNS. It weighs 7 lbs. If you finish it in under an hour, you win a jersey and your picture on the jumbotron.



The Iowa State Fair opens tomorrow and this year, they have caprese salad on a stick, chocolate covered cheesecake, chocolate covered cookies and cream on a stick... basically everything on a stick!

Tommy Fleetwood is a professional English golfer. He's won the European Tour four times. But there's another lesser known golfer with the same name. And the bank screwed up and deposited the winning Tommy's earnings of $154,000 into the other Tommy's account! LOL!

