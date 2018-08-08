The Lighter Side: Is Optimism Bad For Your Health (Study)

Today we celebrate fabulous felines! Plus, sleep-deprived parents can do weird things! And is being optimistic a health risk? More in today's Lighter Side!

Today is International Cat Day! So check out social media for cat photos and videos galore -- and share pics of your furbabies with us!

Here's things that sleep-deprived parents have done... have you done any of these? Tried to wash clothes in the toilet? Put baby formula in their coffee? Took a shower with clothes on? Texted their boss thinking it was their significant other? Opened the fridge looking for shoes? Drove to work before dropping the kids off at school and ended up at work with the kids? Started cooking dinner at breakfast time?



Bad news, happy people! According to a study, being optimistic can be bad for your health. It's because positive people aren't as good at coping when something bad happens, so they get flooded with the stress hormone cortisol which can take a toll on your health.

