Can't Beat Christine: Jay from East Hampton

Jay from East Hampton called in to beat our very own Christine Lee, but you can't beat our pop culture trivia wiz!! Well you see how Jay did when you play and listen to this morning's "Can't Beat Christine"

Adam Sandler has a very touching musical tribute to his friend Chris Farley in his new stand up special. What show did the pair get their start on together?

Saturday Night Life

Steve Carell is set to star alongside Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in a new TV show for Apple. Carell played Michael Scott on The Office. Which comedian originally created The Office in the UK played the lead role, AND brought the show to American TV as an executive producer?

Ricky Gervais

Katy Perry just turned 34. Which of these 3 people did she NOT date? Josh Groban, Russel Brand, or Joseph Gordon Levitt?

Joseph Gordon Levitt

Leonardo DiCaprio & Martin Scorses are set to team up again for a movie called “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Name the 2002 film they did together where Leo played a young Irish immigrant released from prison who returns to the Five Points seeking revenge against his father’s killer, played by Daniel Day Lewis.

Gangs of New York

Happy Birthday to Simpsons voice actor Nancy Cartwright she’s 61. She voices Bart, Nelson, and a bunch of other characters on the show. What is the name of the Scottish groundskeeper on The Simpsons?

Groundskeeper Willie