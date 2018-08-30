Jokes Back Asswards: Goin' Hard On Trump
Punchline first, then the question!
August 30, 2018
John McCain's funeral and Melania's bedroom
Name two places where Donald Trump has been dis-invited
Google and his scale
Name two things that have their results questioned by Donald
The flag at the White House and Stormy Daniels
Name two things you can find hanging halfway down a pole
Because his belly makes it impossible to see his junk
Why won't Viagra work on Trump?
Pecker screws Trump, Trump disappointed by Pecker, and Pecker comes clean
What were the headlines when David Pecker