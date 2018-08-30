Jokes Back Asswards: Goin' Hard On Trump

John McCain's funeral and Melania's bedroom

Name two places where Donald Trump has been dis-invited

Google and his scale

Name two things that have their results questioned by Donald

The flag at the White House and Stormy Daniels

Name two things you can find hanging halfway down a pole

Because his belly makes it impossible to see his junk

Why won't Viagra work on Trump?

Pecker screws Trump, Trump disappointed by Pecker, and Pecker comes clean

What were the headlines when David Pecker