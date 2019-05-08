Craig and Company: Have You Ever Movie Cheated?

Have you ever movie or show cheated on your significant other? You know when you watch a show or a movie you promised you wouldn’t watch without the other. Well we had our friend Salt who promised his wife he wouldn’t watch any comic movies without her, but he went out to the movie theater and movie cheated on her!!! You know what we had to do … We called her up to make him confess his wrongdoings!! Listen to see how “Saint Sara” reacted to Salt’s confession.