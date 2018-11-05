The Lighter Side: How Much $ Spent On Your Cell Phone In A Lifetime

How much do you spend on your cell phone in a lifetime? A LOT! Plus, another long CVS receipt meme! LOL! More in today's Lighter Side!

You will spend more than $75,000 on your cell phone in your lifetime! A company called Flipsy analyzed the data and here is a little breakdown:

Buying a phone every 2-3 years for 60 years with an average of $567 per phone will cost a total of $12,474

The monthly bill for the next 60 years = $960 per year totaling $57,600

Apps and accessories: $88 per year, totaling $5, 280

This study was assumes that we will still be using phone in the year of 2078

We all know that CVS has a reputation for giving extremely long receipts, but this might break the longest in receipt history!!!! Emma Keane from Washington D.C. bought three things at CVS last month and when the cashier printed out the receipt it came out to approximately five feet and eight inches!