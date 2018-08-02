The Lighter Side 8/2: Olive Garden Makeup?

NYPD pilots get cocky! Plus, Olive Garden should actually do this! More in today's Lighter Side!

Five NYPD pilots who were under investigation and they'd had enough of their boss, so they staged a passive aggressive protest... they flew around in a flight pattern in the shape of male genitalia. And they're not gonna lose their jobs, but they have to clean the hangars and wash their boss' car.

NYPD pilots flew spy plane in penis-shaped route to get back at supervisor: report https://t.co/zQlGb9kg0U pic.twitter.com/frYCRl2ZSu — The Hill (@thehill) August 1, 2018

Olive Garden tweeted a photo announcing their new makeup line where each color is inpsired by a new menu item or popular ingredient. Diehard Olive Garden fans were crushed to find out it was just a joke. Bronzer, blush, and eye-shadow. Breadstick Bronzer, Marinara Rouge, Royal Ravioli and Spaghetti Sparkle.

Okay so you liked the subscription box... now what about a makeup palette? -- pic.twitter.com/FDVSEjJGvz — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) July 31, 2018

And hilarity ensues when Gary once called an Olive Garden... listen to hear what went down!