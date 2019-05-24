Craig and Company: Steph the Producer's Last Day!!

Today is Steph the Producer's last day :( She will be moving to Las Vegas to be a prouducer at our sister station, Mix 94.1 on the "Mercedes in the Morning" Show. You know Christine had to call Mercedes up and call her out for stealing Steph! So Christine left a message to Mercedes calling her out, and yes Mercedes responded! LOL! Listen to hear what Christine and Mercedes had to say to each other on our "Christine vs. Mercedes" bit.