Lighter Side of the News: A Heartwarming Dog Story!

Our hearts! We begin with a heartwarming dog story! But also... drunk wasps and beer with whale testicles? More in today's Lighter Side!

An animal shelter in Virginia had a ten-year-old dog with terminal cancer that no one was adopting. They were making sure his last months on earth are happy ones, so they made a bucket list of things he want to do like go see the Nats play... etc. Well, a family found out about it and did the last thing that was on his bucket list -- finding him a FURever home! So now he'll spend his last days with a loving family going camping, jumping in a pile of leaves, and having breakfast in bed!

Virginia dog battles terminal cancer, lives out bucket list https://t.co/dgJL2cF61L pic.twitter.com/0vDfIxHEKI — WUSA9 (@wusa9) July 31, 2018

Drunk, angry wasps are on the attack! They go out looking for sweet fluids to drink and they usually find it in rotting, fermented fruit in trash cans and they get hammered!

Decaying fruit and small spillages of pub-garden cider has enough alcohol to get wasps tipsy - sending them into a sting-rage -- https://t.co/jpQl1OXwcI — Liverpool Echo (@LivEchonews) August 11, 2018

Yum! A brewery in Iceland is making beer using whale testicles smoked in sheep dung... people say it has a hint of caramel and a smokey aftertaste.

Iceland travel This Icelandic Craft Beer Is Made From a Giant Whale Testicle (Video) - Travel+Leisure https://t.co/GOrvcpWIul https://t.co/15u1giwSgF pic.twitter.com/CzqthbcodG — Iceland (@_Iceland_1) August 11, 2018

