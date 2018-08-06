The Lighter Side: Nursing Home Escape!

Two men escaped a nursing home and went... where? And a high speed chase because nature called? More in today's Lighter Side!

All of us should hope we are all this badass when we're old and in a nursing home! Staff at a nursing home in Germany panicked late on Friday night when they realized two men had escaped. Cops were called... and they finally found them. What were they doing? They were at a concert! But not just any concert... a heavy metal festival! Cops says they when they were found, they were disoriented and dazed but they didn't want to leave the concert!

A guy in Washington State got into a high speed chase... because he had to go number two. He blew through a stop sign and cops tried to pull him over, but he wouldn't stop. He refused to slow down until he finally lost control and crashed into an abandoned house, then took off on foot. He ran and said he didn't have a choice because he was in the middle of a "emergency bathroom situation." Cops didn't buy it and he was arrested!

