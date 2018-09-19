The Lighter Side: What Is "Lawnmower" Parenting?

The new trend in parenting! Plus, a teens started a movement so they don't have to do this thing at school. More in today's Lighter Side!

Forget helicopter parenting! The new trend is "lawnmower" parenting. That's when you mow down any person or obstacle that can keep your kid from having the best life possible. It's like a stage mom but with everrryyythinggg.



Speaking of kids, there's a movement on social media with teens to get schools to stop making them give presentations in front of the class.

If you hold your farts instead of just letting them rip, your body will eventually will release it through your mouth instead. Sooo you'll get really bad dragon breath. Ew.

