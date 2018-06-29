Lighter Side of the News 6/29: These Foods Will Ruin Your Diet... DUH!

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today's highlights!

We bid farewell today to Geoffrey the Giraffe. The final Toys R Us stores are closing.



Guinness posted a video of a guy buying a container of gravy. He then posted the world record for the fastest time drinking one quart of gravy. He drank Campbell's chicken gravy in one minute and twelve seconds.

They actually spent money on a study to find out what food will ruin your diet. (Um... ??? LOL!) I mean... the answers were obvious. Pizza, ice cream, French fries, anything chocolate, cookies, cakes, burgers, candy, cheese, bread, potatoes, etc. Why'd they spend money on this?

A British man stumbled on to a new business venture after selling a pair of used, soiled panties on eBay... as a car security system. The ad shows a dirty pair of red briefs wrapped around the steering wheel and pitches it as the best steering lock ever.

What are the most depressing single man meals? A handful of cereal, then chug the milk. Open a can of baked beans, heat it up right on the burner in the can, then eat it out of the can. Plain white rice with Italian salad dressing, and a Bloody Mary... via vodka and SpaghettiOs.

And on the police blotter today:

-A shocking 911 call reporting a newborn infant found sadly in a trash can at Walmart wrapped in wax paper.

-A call to police reporting a suspicious looking coin... it was a quarter. LOL.

-Homeowner in Michigan reporting that someone broke into his home during the night and robbed 5 lbs. of bacon from the fridge. His wife didn't have the nerve to tell him she had the munchies.

-A 911 call in middle of the night of neighbor reporting a woman out on her roof screaming, "Help!" Turns out her cat's name is Help.

-And deputies responding to reports of a suspicious red and white truck stopping in front of mailboxes in the neighborhood... it was the mail carrier. LOL.

