Lighter Side of the News: Guy Calls 911 One Hundred Times

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today's highlights!

Not an unusual sight... a white African flamingo flying with seagulls off the Texas coast. What's amazing is that it escaped from the Kansas Zoo in 2005. It was sighted 700 miles away! Identified by a leg tag, they know it's the bird.



How do you feel right after vacation when you come back to work? How long does that good feeling last? Taking time off from work helps workers relieve stress and experience positive effects that improve their job performance but most American adults the benefits dissipates in a day.



Georgia police have arrested 62-year-old Billy Backus. Over the past three years, Billy has called 911 one hundred times... because he ran out of milk.



PornHub has just announced that they're adding closed captioning to their videos. Which begs the question... is anyone watching for the dialogue?



