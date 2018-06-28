Lighter Side of the News: Guy Calls 911 One Hundred Times

June 28, 2018
Craig & Company
Lighter Side of the News

WTIC-FM

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Lighter Side of the News
Shows

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today's highlights!

Not an unusual sight... a white African flamingo flying with seagulls off the Texas coast. What's amazing is that it escaped from the Kansas Zoo in 2005. It was sighted 700 miles away! Identified by a leg tag, they know it's the bird.

How do you feel right after vacation when you come back to work? How long does that good feeling last? Taking time off from work helps workers relieve stress and experience positive effects that improve their job performance but most American adults the benefits dissipates in a day. 

Georgia police have arrested 62-year-old Billy Backus. Over the past three years, Billy has called 911 one hundred times... because he ran out of milk. 

PornHub has just announced that they're adding closed captioning to their videos. Which begs the question... is anyone watching for the dialogue?

The Lighter Side of the News is presented by Farmington Bank.

Tags: 
lighter side of the news

Upcoming Events

29 Jun
Barenaked Ladies Mohegan Sun
02 Jul
Mike Kelley @ Friendly's In Manchester Friendly's
03 Jul
U2 eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour 2018 Mohegan Sun Arena
07 Jul
The Off Color Comedy Tour Mohegan Sun
12 Jul
Riverfront Food Truck Festival Presented By United Bank Mortensen Riverfront Plaza
View More Events