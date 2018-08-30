The Lighter Side: Skip The Class on Stress Management If It's Too Stressful

August 30, 2018
Skip the class on how to manage stress if it's too stressful. Plus, an unexpected place to find love. And OMG, this dog sitter had other plans... more in today's Lighter Side! 

Florida State created a mandatory online class for incoming freshmen this year to help them handle the stress that comes with going off to college, moving on campus, handling the workload, etc... basically how to adult. But they're offering an opportunity to skip the class if they think it will make them too stressed... LOL!! 

Balenciaga came out wiht a seven layer coat. It's basically seven coats stacked together and it costs $9000. 

1 out of 50 people have fallen in love with someone they met on an airplane. 

A former U.S. Olympic swimmer in Colorado hired a dog sitter over the weekend. But when he got home, she had brought two shirtless guys to his house with a bottle of lube and a camcorder. But the dog was okay, LOL.

The Lighter Side is presented by Farmington Bank. 

 

