Gary Craig, Signing Off

This moment has played through Gary Craig's mind a thousand times, like a movie. How do you say goodbye after such a long and amazing career as the host of the 96.5 TIC morning show for so many years?

Hear for yourself, as Gary signs off for the last time.

Thanks to everyone for listening to Craig and Company. We hope we were able to make your life a little better, a little lighter, to start your morning with a laugh. And thanks Gary for the incredible run!

Gary hates goodbyes... so for now, he's just gonna say so long.