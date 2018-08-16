The Lighter Side: What Has a Negative Impact on One Third of Couples' Sex Lives?

August 16, 2018
What's the last thing you look at before you fall asleep... your phone or your significant other? More than 1/3 of couples says having their phones in bed has a negative impact on their sex lives. 

Here's another over the top fair food! This year's state fair in Texas is debuting a bacon wrapped twinkie - it's deep fried in funnel cake batter and funnel cake ice cream topped with funnel cake pieces and powdered sugar! 

This is a "teachable moment." A 6-year-old girl in Utah asked her mom if she can buy a Barbie on Amazon. Her mom says yes. Well, unbeknownst to Mom, the kid also added about $400 of toys to the cart. When they were delivered, her mom made her donate all the toys (except for the original Barbie) to charity. 

