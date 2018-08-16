The Lighter Side: What Has a Negative Impact on One Third of Couples' Sex Lives?

What's the last thing you look at before you fall asleep... your phone or your significant other? More than 1/3 of couples says having their phones in bed has a negative impact on their sex lives.

Here's another over the top fair food! This year's state fair in Texas is debuting a bacon wrapped twinkie - it's deep fried in funnel cake batter and funnel cake ice cream topped with funnel cake pieces and powdered sugar!



This is a "teachable moment." A 6-year-old girl in Utah asked her mom if she can buy a Barbie on Amazon. Her mom says yes. Well, unbeknownst to Mom, the kid also added about $400 of toys to the cart. When they were delivered, her mom made her donate all the toys (except for the original Barbie) to charity.

