Hear Suzane Northrup Connect Listeners & Lost Loved Ones

Suzane Northrup paid a visit during Craig and Company to discuss her great fundraiser, Messages from the Spirit World, on September 7th from 7 to 9pm at the Courtyard Marriott Hotel in Cromwell, to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

And of course, Suzane also took calls from 96.5TIC listeners hoping to connect with their lost loved ones. As always, Suzane's ability to connect people with those they lost is pretty incredible. Hear her latest calls...

Nancy:

Nancy wants to connect with her daughter. Suzane felt her presence in full form... and she didn't come alone.

Vicki:

Suzane tries to link Vicki and her brother, and she immediately gets a double honor... what does it mean? Let's find out.

Patty:

Patty wants to connect with her dad, and he was talking about Patty's mom, which Suzane says means they had a very close and strong relationship.

Rebecca:

Suzane found Rebecca's mom right away, and her grandmother and her aunt were there, too.

Tricia:

Tricia has been trying to get in contact with Suzane for a very long time. She wants to connect with both her aunt, who she just lost a day before.

Linda Jean:

Linda Jean is hoping to connect with her father. She regretted not visiting him the day he passed away, and Suzane is here to help.