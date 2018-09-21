The Lighter Side: 8 Signs He's The One To Marry

Here are 8 signs he's "the one!" Plus, are you a TV addict? And this year's dumb Halloween costume! More in today's Lighter Side!

And now, 8 signs the guy you're with is the one you should marry! He didn't flip out when you divulge your credit card debt, he encourages girls' night, he accepts your social circle no matter how weird they are, he talks through conflict, is up for a good chick flick, and his friends are all getting married.

40% of us believe think we're TV addicts. The top signs you're a television addict include owning a massive TV and making it a focal point of your living room instead of, say, artwork.

Here's the first dumb Halloween costume of the season that's causing an uproar... a sexy version of the outfits from The Handmaid's Tale.

A sexy #HandmaidsTale Halloween costume has been removed from a site after sparking outrage: https://t.co/DCAp3Mi0mp pic.twitter.com/md2zbq7ZZ3 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 21, 2018

Apple just added a new app for iPhones called 'Measure.' It uses incredibly sophisticated technology to estimate how long objects are. Of course we know what idiotic men are doing... LOL!

