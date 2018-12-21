Hollywood Stories: Ariana Grande contributes to the booming search of "Oversized Hoodies"

A Beverly Hills 90210 return is in the talks!!! They are currently pitching to networks and streaming services. Most of the original cast is involved but only two of the main cast members are still unsure.. Luke Perry and Shannon Doherty.

Oversized hoodies were searched up to 130% this year thanks to Ariana Grande! A lot of people dresses up as Ariana in her oversized yellow sweater her tan thigh high boots and her lollipop

There’s been a compiled list of the Best Original Streaming Shows of 2018. Here is the list:

1. "Glow", Netflix

2. "BoJack Horseman", Netflix

3. "Castle Rock", Hulu

4. "American Vandal", Netflix

5. "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", Amazon

6. "Big Mouth", Netflix

7. "Patriot", Amazon

8. "Maniac", Netflix

9. "Everything Sucks!", Netflix

10. "The Haunting of Hill House", Netflix