Hollywood Stories: Ed Sheeran Sings to Bruno Mars for his Birthday

Everyone was freaking out yesterday on twitter, thinking that Dakota Johnson was pregnant with Chris Martin's baby. NOT TRUE! It was justa a birthday party not a gender reveal. She turned 29 last week.





Dakota Johnson's Rep Denies Actress Is Pregnant with Chris Martin's Child After Report Surfaces https://t.co/YvYQzjOSZY — People (@people) October 8, 2018

James Cordon will host a new talent competition on CBS called "The World's Best" Drew Barrymore, Rue Paul and Faith HIll will serve as the new American judges.





CBS enlists James Corden, Drew Barrymore, RuPaul & Faith Hill for 'The World's Best' talent competition https://t.co/PAWC5QoHDo pic.twitter.com/Bbvpj2ykfU — billboard (@billboard) October 9, 2018

Kelly Clarkson has cute nicknames for Adam Levine and Blake Shelton on The Voice. Kelly calls them 'Grumpy Old Men'

Nick Cannon has signed a weekly late night show with fox that still is unnamed. Pop Cuclture, Commentary, Celeb Interviews,

.@NickCannon has reportedly inked a deal with Fox for a late night TV serieshttps://t.co/H1G9upVfP0 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 8, 2018

In early August, former Nsync bandmember Lance bought the Brady Bunch house only to find out that he got out bid by HGTV. He was initially heartbroked, but happy that it was a tv network. Well HGTV just asked Lance Bass if he could host the Brady Bunch House Show!

Bruno Mars just celebrated his 33rd birthday. Ed Sheeran was there to sing him "Happy Birthday!"



