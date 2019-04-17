Hollywood Stories: Eva Mendes Says Ryan Gosling Changed Her Mind About Having Kids

April 17, 2019
Eva Mendes claims she didn’t want any kids until she met Ryan Gosling! Eva then wanted to have Ryan’s kids! Eva said “Then it made sense for me to have.. not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him.”

 

Carrie Underwood says her Cry Pretty Tour will be her best yet! The Crazy Pretty Tour 360 starts May 1 and Carrie says rehearsals have been going really great

 

Wendy Williams soon to be ex-husband Kevin Hunter finally breaks his silence. Kevin said, “I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to write my wrongs.”

 

