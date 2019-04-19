Hollywood Stories: Jason Momoa Shaves Off Beard For Good Cause

Ariana Grande admit on twitter that she hates performing! She tweeted that got later deleted saying, “Making music is healing. Performing it is like reliving it all over again, and it’s hell.” She doesn’t think touring is good for her health. She said she will not be cancelling the rest of her tour.

Performing new music has been anything but easy for Ariana Grande. https://t.co/6iB19WlNPY — Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 18, 2019

Jason Momoa shaved off his beard for the first time since 2012!!!! He made a YouTube video to bring awareness to recycling and switching from plastic bottles to aluminum cans!

RIP Jason Momoa’s beard. The actor shaved his facial hair after seven years to raise awareness for reducing plastic usage and saving our planet ♻️



(via Jason Momoa | Instagram)pic.twitter.com/QDlUvCM1vl — Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 18, 2019

Chrissy Metz from the show “This is Us” stars in a new movie called “Breakthrough” who plays a mom of a kid who gets trapped under the ice of a frozen lake for 15 minutes. The son is pronounced clinically dead at the hospital, but Chrissy’s character refuses to give up on him. Her prayers are answered when they get a puls 45 minutes later! Based on a true story you can watch it in theatres this weekend.