Hollywood Stories: Jerry Seinfeld the Highest Paid Comedian

Jerry Seinfeld has topped the list of the world’s highest paid comedians! He made $57.5 million over the past year alone! Here is the rest of the list compiled from Forbes:

# 2 Kevin Hart with $57 million

# 3 Dave Chappelle with $35 million

# 4 Chris Rock with $30 million

# 5 Ricky Gervais with $25 million

Paris Hilton is keeping her $2 million engagement ring after the wedding has been called off. Actor Chris Zylka aka ex fiancé got the 20-carat ring didn’t even pay for it in the first place. Paris said, “The person who we got it from got millions and millions of dollars of free publicity.” So why should have to give the ring back anyway?

Kardashian and Jenner sisters are shutting down their Keeping Up apps and website in the coming year, They stated, “We’ve had an incredible experience connecting with all of you through our apps these past few years but have made the difficult decision to no longer continue updating in 2019.