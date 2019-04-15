Hollywood Stories: Madonna Teases New Album and Alter Ego 'Madame X'

Ariana Grande posted on Instagram her diagnosis of PTSD. She posted “hilarious and terrifying” she first showed a picture of what a healthy brain looks like and what a ptsd brain looks like. Below was a picture of her brain and it compared easily to the PTSD brain. It has been 2 years since the Manchester bombing and she has come out that she is still recovering.

Ariana Grande shared a photo of her brain scan, comparing it to a healthy brain and a PTSD brain, and the results are "terrifying." https://t.co/CsWv37lRcB pic.twitter.com/GNWgDzi2lY — E! News (@enews) April 11, 2019

Star Wars 9 trailer was released this past Friday and it looks so freaking good!! “The Rise of Skywalker” teases the Emperor might be coming back!! Mark Hamill has a voiceover in the trailer with the words, “We’ll always be with you. No one’s ever really gone.” Star Wars 9 is said to be released on December 20th of this year.

Watch as fans react to seeing the first trailer for The Rise of Skywalker at Star Wars Celebration! pic.twitter.com/y8foqa6WYr — IGN (@IGN) April 13, 2019

Madonna is coming out with a new album and a new alter-ego called “Madame X” in which Madonna describes her as, “a secret agent travelling around the world, changing identity, fighting for freedom, and bringing light to dark places” Watch the trailer to her new album here: