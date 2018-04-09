(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Hollywood Stories: Ringwald's '80s Classics Tone Deaf To #MeToo

April 9, 2018
Molly Ringwald's '80s classics are tone deaf to today's #MeToo movement. Plus, Cardi B reveals what we all already knew! And Ben Affleck surprises a Batman fan! More in today's Hollywood Stories! 

A hospital in Atlanta was hoping to find someone to dress up as Batman for a terminally ill 11-year-old boy with cancer. He's a huge Batman fan. The call was answered by Ben Affleck! He couldn't be there in person because he's filming a movie in Hawaii, but he reached out through FaceTime and he even offered to fly the boy and his mom out to meet him. 



Molly Ringwald says she watched her '80s classic The Breakfast Club with her 10-year-old daughter recently, which got her thinking about all the movies she'd done with John Hughes back in the day. Well, now some of the content feels inappropriate to the #MeToo movement. Like when Judd Nelson's character, Bender, goes under table and peeks under the skirt of Molly's character. And it only gets worse from there.



Kate Hudson is pregnant with her third child. She revealed it's going to be her first girl! 

SURPRISE!!! -- If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing...I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap. We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way --

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on



On SNL this weekend, Cardi B officially stopped trying to hide her baby bump!

The love I’m receiving is overwhelming--! I can’t thank you enough for always finding the time to share your support!! Thank you a million times @badgalriri

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Daniel Day-Lewis still uses a flip phone... 

Superbad stars Jonah Hill and Michael Cera were spotted together in New York City this weekend... what are they up to? 

Jason Statham fights a 70-foot shark in his new movie The Meg. To prepare, he went swimming with real sharks! 

Ozzy Osbourne is giving up driving beause he doesn't want to cause more accidents. He got into a fender bender recently and after that, he decided he just doesn't want to be behind the wheel anymore. He just got his license in 2009 after years of failing tests. He once said that he fell asleep during a driving test and when he woke up there was a note on the desk that said, "You have failed." (The roads are probably better off without him, LOL!)

Brooke Burke and David Charvet are getting divorced. 

Jennie Garth and her third husband, Dave Abrams are also splitting. 

Ohio State has revoked Bill Cosby's honorary degree. 

A Quiet Place took number one at the box office this weekend, making $50 million! Ready Player One was second, Blockers took third. 

Justin Bieber is hanging out with a Selena Gomez lookalike. 

Jimmy Kimmel and Sean Hannity's Twitter feud continued over the weekend. 

 

