Hollywood Stories: Ringwald's '80s Classics Tone Deaf To #MeToo

Molly Ringwald's '80s classics are tone deaf to today's #MeToo movement. Plus, Cardi B reveals what we all already knew! And Ben Affleck surprises a Batman fan! More in today's Hollywood Stories!

A hospital in Atlanta was hoping to find someone to dress up as Batman for a terminally ill 11-year-old boy with cancer. He's a huge Batman fan. The call was answered by Ben Affleck! He couldn't be there in person because he's filming a movie in Hawaii, but he reached out through FaceTime and he even offered to fly the boy and his mom out to meet him.

Prepare your tissues: While in hospice care, an 11-year-old refugee named Mukuta expressed his love for Batman, but what he got from Ben Affleck was more than he ever imagined. https://t.co/N9LAMJNYd6 — E! News (@enews) April 7, 2018

Molly Ringwald says she watched her '80s classic The Breakfast Club with her 10-year-old daughter recently, which got her thinking about all the movies she'd done with John Hughes back in the day. Well, now some of the content feels inappropriate to the #MeToo movement. Like when Judd Nelson's character, Bender, goes under table and peeks under the skirt of Molly's character. And it only gets worse from there.

.@MollyRingwald on her character Claire from 'The Breakfast Club': “What’s more, as I can see now, Bender sexually harasses Claire throughout the film” https://t.co/bz2K0ufyGx — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 6, 2018

Kate Hudson is pregnant with her third child. She revealed it's going to be her first girl!

On SNL this weekend, Cardi B officially stopped trying to hide her baby bump!

Daniel Day-Lewis still uses a flip phone...

Daniel Day-Lewis still uses a flip phone https://t.co/GtyrT5U2Gw pic.twitter.com/NuKMBGTyOX — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 6, 2018

Superbad stars Jonah Hill and Michael Cera were spotted together in New York City this weekend... what are they up to?

Jonah Hill and Michael Cera reunite 11 years after Superbad movie release. https://t.co/iqTbkT0JZ1 pic.twitter.com/vg14QONn3x — LADbible (@ladbible) April 6, 2018

Jason Statham fights a 70-foot shark in his new movie The Meg. To prepare, he went swimming with real sharks!

THE MEG: Jason Statham Swam With Real Sharks To Prepare For Role https://t.co/5GrTkTEJJh pic.twitter.com/5B4Qwss9tG — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) April 9, 2018

Ozzy Osbourne is giving up driving beause he doesn't want to cause more accidents. He got into a fender bender recently and after that, he decided he just doesn't want to be behind the wheel anymore. He just got his license in 2009 after years of failing tests. He once said that he fell asleep during a driving test and when he woke up there was a note on the desk that said, "You have failed." (The roads are probably better off without him, LOL!)

Brooke Burke and David Charvet are getting divorced.

Brooke Burke and David Charvet split after nearly 7 years of marriage https://t.co/hlfhRmc0m5 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 7, 2018

Jennie Garth and her third husband, Dave Abrams are also splitting.

Jennie Garth's Husband Dave Abrams Files for Divorce After Less Than 3 Years of Marriage https://t.co/UNmnAJ9WB3 — People (@people) April 7, 2018

Ohio State has revoked Bill Cosby's honorary degree.

Ohio State revokes Bill Cosby’s honorary degree amid retrial https://t.co/1GwYMG0Xmd pic.twitter.com/IN1a3lWbc4 — New York Post (@nypost) April 8, 2018

A Quiet Place took number one at the box office this weekend, making $50 million! Ready Player One was second, Blockers took third.

"A Quiet Place" leads box office as horror keeps making noise https://t.co/gEzgD5vtI4 pic.twitter.com/Cdq3ZTV6jE — CNN (@CNN) April 9, 2018

Justin Bieber is hanging out with a Selena Gomez lookalike.

Justin Bieber pictured with Selena Gomez lookalike ----https://t.co/usbZCW5E43 pic.twitter.com/1ftt9zEabI — The Scottish Sun (@ScottishSun) April 8, 2018

Jimmy Kimmel and Sean Hannity's Twitter feud continued over the weekend.