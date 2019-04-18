Hollywood Stories: Shawn Mendes Admits To Not Washing His Face!

April 18, 2019
Hollywood Stories

Shawn Mendes revealed to his fans how he has clear skin! He told his fans he NEVER washes his face! Shawn said, “I think skin is very based on how you’re feeling. You could rub dirt on your face and if you’re happy, you won’t break out!” UHHHH What?!

 

P!nk joined Jimmy Kimmel and for a bit she cleaned her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!! LOL!

 

Justin Timberlake grossed $226.3 million for his Man of the Woods Tour in 13 months! Justin ended his tour here in Connecticut at Mohegan Sun and wow what an amazing show. We’d say it was probably worth missing the Coachella performance with *NSYNC and Ari..

