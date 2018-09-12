The Lighter Side: Start a New Life Off The Grid

Wanna start a new life? Here are some places to begin again! Plus, it's National Video Game Day and here's the most popular games of all time! More in today's Lighter Side!

Do you want to leave everything behind and start a new life on your own terms? Here are places you can easily start over! The Pearl Islands in Panama - it's an archipelago miles away from mainland. You can rent a small house there for $300/month! There's Ksamil Beach in Albania where it's only $7 for a full meal WITH WINE! And if you like winter, Las Trancas in Chile is your spot! This is the town of eternal winter, you can enjoy beautiful mountain views, skiing... etc.

Today is National Video Game Day! (Like we need a day for more gaming, LOL!) The most popular games of all time: Super Mario Bros, Call of Duty, Donkey Kong, Grand Theft Auto, and Pokemon. Fortnite must be too new because it didn't make the list.



Could you date someone who is a fan of a rival sports team? Some people have a hard time dating someone of differing political views, but what about sports?

A guy in Alberta, Canada met a girl named Nicole at a bar and he got the wrong number from her. So the next day he emailed all 246 Nicoles on campus to try to find her. Now all the Nicoles (who were CC'd) are all becoming friends, LOL. And he did find the original Nicole and they are going on a date!

