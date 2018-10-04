The Lighter Side: How To Live Until You're 100

Here's tips on how to live until you're 100! Plus, it's National Taco Day! And there's still hope for Toys R Us! More in today's Lighter Side!

Today is National Taco Day! A bunch of chains are giving away stuff or doing promotions.

Top ways to live until you're 100? You have to eat healthy, stay active, drink alcohol regularly -- but not too much! Don't smoke, maintain meaningful relationships, try to get a good night's sleep, have faith, be nice to people, and stay positive.

It now costs $230,000 to raise a kid from birth to 18! Wow!



Toys R Us might not be gone! They're rebranding as Geoffrey's Toy Box. Instead of buying huge stores right away, they're going to launch pop-up stores for the holidays.

The Lighter Side is presented by People's United Bank.