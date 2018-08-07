The Lighter Side: IHOP's Burger Stunt Paid Off

That whole IHOB stunt paid off for IHOP! Plus, pheromone parties and cereal sneakers? Those are a thing and you can find out more in today's Lighter Side!

Remember when IHOP changed their name to IHOB back in June? It was all a big marketing stunt. But we're the dummies... because it led to 20,000 news articles, 36 billion social impressions, and their burger sales quadrupled!



Should a guy be fired because he has a man bun and it doesn't fit in with British Airways uniform code? Well, they fired him and while he's not suing, he is complaining that it's sexist because a woman would be able to have a bun.

You know what pheromones are; the natural chemical you have that is supposed to attract the opposite sex... There's a new thing called pheromone parties where you wear a shirt around for a week, get it all good and sweaty with your scent, then drop it in a bucket and at the party, people go through and sniff all the shirts and pick one.

Nike and General Mills have just released a new shoe based on popular cereals. There's Cinnamon Toast Crunch which are brown with swirls and Lucky Charms which are bright red with embossed pictures of the marshmallows.

