The Lighter Side: Is It A Door or A Beach?

August 31, 2018
Craig & Company

Photo via Dreamstime

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Lighter Side of the News
Shows

Another viral photo has divided the internet again! Plus, a company will quit your job for you! And an empty Trump head art exhibit appears in Sydney. More in today's Lighter Side. 

A giant Donald Trump head popped up in Sydney, Australia. It looks like it's rising up out of the concrete. It's an art exhibit called Helter Shetler and it's actually an empty head with a bench inside. You can sit inside and watch the boats. 

There's a company in Japan that will quit your job for you. It costs $450. They'll call your boss and HR, take care of the paperwork, etc. 

Starbucks rolled out their Pumpkin Spice Lattes this week. People are excited, especially in Washington, Oregon, Indiana, Arizona, and Iowa are most excited. 

Here's another photo confusing the internet! Is it a door or the beach? 

The Lighter Side is presented by Farmington Bank. 

 

Tags: 
the lighter side