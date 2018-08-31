The Lighter Side: Is It A Door or A Beach?

Another viral photo has divided the internet again! Plus, a company will quit your job for you! And an empty Trump head art exhibit appears in Sydney. More in today's Lighter Side.

A giant Donald Trump head popped up in Sydney, Australia. It looks like it's rising up out of the concrete. It's an art exhibit called Helter Shetler and it's actually an empty head with a bench inside. You can sit inside and watch the boats.

For the next month, a giant installation of Donald Trump's head will be rising out of the ground in Sydney, Australia. https://t.co/ymx8CFIvOV — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) August 30, 2018

There's a company in Japan that will quit your job for you. It costs $450. They'll call your boss and HR, take care of the paperwork, etc.

Starbucks rolled out their Pumpkin Spice Lattes this week. People are excited, especially in Washington, Oregon, Indiana, Arizona, and Iowa are most excited.



Here's another photo confusing the internet! Is it a door or the beach?

People Are Losing It Over This Photo Of What Could Be A Beach Or A Door https://t.co/59kRkPx439 — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) August 29, 2018

