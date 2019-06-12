The Lighter Side: 1 out 3 Adults Still Sleep With Item From Childhood

June 12, 2019
Do you still sleep with a teddy bear or blanket from childhood? You're not alone! Plus, housewarming gift registries are a thing! More in today's Lighter Side with Craig and Company!

An ice cream shop in New York revealed a new flavor... buffalo wing. It's made with Frank's Red Hot sauce. 

1 out of 3 adults say they still sleep with a comfort object from their childhood. 

Is it okay to register for housewarming gifts? This is a new trend... 

A new clothing trend is stuff you almost never have to wash. It's more environmentally friendly. 

 

