The Lighter Side: 1 out 3 Adults Still Sleep With Item From Childhood

Do you still sleep with a teddy bear or blanket from childhood? You're not alone! Plus, housewarming gift registries are a thing! More in today's Lighter Side with Craig and Company!

An ice cream shop in New York revealed a new flavor... buffalo wing. It's made with Frank's Red Hot sauce.

Wing Sauce Ice Cream Now Being Served In Buffalo... https://t.co/Ufn2AnqdeU pic.twitter.com/wchcwC47Lo — EMPIRE REPORT (@EMPIREREPORTNY) June 12, 2019

1 out of 3 adults say they still sleep with a comfort object from their childhood.

Third Of Adults Still Sleep With 'Comfort Object' From Childhood, Survey Shows,https://t.co/rzL4eBhqpb — StudyFinds.org (@StudyFindsorg) June 12, 2019

Is it okay to register for housewarming gifts? This is a new trend...

A new clothing trend is stuff you almost never have to wash. It's more environmentally friendly.