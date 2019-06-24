The Lighter Side: Airline Passenger Left On Dark, Empty Plane

Imagine waking up into a dark, cold, empty airplane!??! That happened to a woman, OMG! Plus, Florida Man is at it yet again... SMH! More in today's Lighter Side with Craig and Company!

An Air Canada passenge woke up in an empty plane! Her phone had died.... she was stuck in the freezing cold plane with no power and couldn't get anyone's attention! No one in thecrew checked the cabin before they left?!?! She finally figured out how to open the door and eventually the grounds crew noticed her!

After waking up in an empty plane, an Air Canada passenger says she tried to call a friend but her phone died. https://t.co/jl6SNpdvcM — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 23, 2019

The Flying Wallendas did their thing again... the tightrope walking over Time Square!

Nik and Lijana Wallenda have been dubbed the flying Wallendas after crossing a high wire 25 stories above Times Square in NYC.#Wallendas #NewYorkCity #HighWire pic.twitter.com/0RBtUU36KK — On Demand News (@ODN) June 24, 2019

A 33-year-old Florida Man was on trial for burglary.... and he pooped in his own hands and threw it at the female judge before eating the rest. None of it hit her. But here's the kicker... he got off!

Man who defecated during his trial, and THREW it at the judge before eating the rest, acquitted on all charges https://t.co/QYiyzd5ORL — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) June 22, 2019

Twitter is trying to find out who the copywriter is behind these poetic Oasis Spice labels, LOL!