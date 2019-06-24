The Lighter Side: Airline Passenger Left On Dark, Empty Plane

June 24, 2019
Craig & Company

Imagine waking up into a dark, cold, empty airplane!??! That happened to a woman, OMG! Plus, Florida Man is at it yet again... SMH! More in today's Lighter Side with Craig and Company!

An Air Canada passenge woke up in an empty plane! Her phone had died.... she was stuck in the freezing cold plane with no power and couldn't get anyone's attention! No one in thecrew checked the cabin before they left?!?! She finally figured out how to open the door and eventually the grounds crew noticed her!

The Flying Wallendas did their thing again... the tightrope walking over Time Square! 

A 33-year-old Florida Man was on trial for burglary.... and he pooped in his own hands and threw it at the female judge before eating the rest. None of it hit her. But here's the kicker... he got off! 

Twitter is trying to find out who the copywriter is behind these poetic Oasis Spice labels, LOL!

 

 

