The Lighter Side: Booty Slapping and Eating Plastic
Booty slapping, eating plastic, and Mystery Oreos... it's a busy day in today's Lighter Side with Craig and Company!
There's a new competition in Russia called Booty Slapping Championships...
Introducing 'The Booty Slapping Championships' - Russia's brand SPANKING new sport (VIDEO)— RT Sport (@RTSportNews) June 10, 2019
According to a new study, we indavertently ingest so much plastic it's the equivalent of eating an entire credit card each week.
Plastic is all around us and apparently in us, too. https://t.co/vBwdQzqOIu— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 13, 2019
Nearly 30% of us use bathrooms as our own private sanctuary just to get away from it all. The survey was specifically about public bathrooms.
Mystery Oreos are coming back!
Mystery Oreos Are Coming Back With A New Flavor This Year https://t.co/8j1HLkc0OU https://t.co/HtW86jX8GD pic.twitter.com/aCly3ozuwz— Food Of Thoughts (@FoodOfThoughts1) June 13, 2019