The Lighter Side: Booty Slapping and Eating Plastic

June 13, 2019
Booty slapping, eating plastic, and Mystery Oreos... it's a busy day in today's Lighter Side with Craig and Company! 

There's a new competition in Russia called Booty Slapping Championships... 

According to a new study, we indavertently ingest so much plastic it's the equivalent of eating an entire credit card each week. 

Nearly 30% of us use bathrooms as our own private sanctuary just to get away from it all. The survey was specifically about public bathrooms. 

Mystery Oreos are coming back! 

 

 

