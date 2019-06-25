The Lighter Side: A Bridezilla Did WHAT!?!

This bridezilla did what!??! Plus, 7-Eleven will deliver to you at a park or beach! More in today's Lighter Side with Craig and Company!

A bridezilla was busted for telling her bridesmaids that their dresses cost $400 each, collected the money, but the dresses were only $200!

7-Eleven has been doing home delivery for about a year now. And now they've launched a new service where they'll deliver to you out in public... like at the beach or a park, etc.

7-Eleven Slurpee delivery service now reaches beaches and parks https://t.co/OO1F5j6TjK pic.twitter.com/ZRbb04dtk9 — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 25, 2019

IKEA is testing a food delivery service! Bring on those meatballs!

Our mouths are watering just thinking about this... -- https://t.co/JcjU5Ljx4X — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 25, 2019

A study has found that men will not be needed to colonize Mars.

And there's a new study out that coffee can help you burn fat.