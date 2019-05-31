The Lighter Side: Drake's Private Jet Was a Free Gift

May 31, 2019
Craig & Company
Drake at the Toronto Raptors game

Vaughn Ridley / Stringer

Entertainment
Features
Lighter Side of the News
Shows

Drake's private jet was a gift! Plus, five things to look forward to in June! More in today's Lighter Side with Craig and Company!

We've been pronouncing Rihanna's name wrong. It's Rih-ANNA, not Rih-AHH-nuh. 

Five things to look forward to in June...

The first day of summer is 6/21! And here are some movies coming out in June: Dark Phoenix, Men In Black: International, Shaft, and Toy Story 4.

And for TV we got: The Handmaid's Tale and The Walking Dead

The NBA finals started last night and BTW, speaking of the Toronto Raptors, did you see Drake's private plane? He didn't even buy it -- a company GAVE it to him!

A high school teacher and a guidance counselor got married in gym on last day of school. 

Remember the Frog and Toad books? Well, a woman ordered her daughter a t-shirt with a pic of the frog and toad on a bicycle... but for some reason when the shirt arrived, it said "F the police" under the pic! LOL!

 

lighter side

