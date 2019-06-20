The Lighter Side: Florida Man Brings Daughter To 'Work'

"Florida Man" is at it again with another ridiculous headline. Plus, a drunk idiot grounded a plane. And most Americans HATE mornings! More in today's Lighter Side with Craig and Company!

A 35-year-old Florida Man got arrested after he broke into someone's place... and he brought his 4-year-old daughter with him.

Man brought 4-year-old along on Volusia County burglary outing, deputies say https://t.co/kxIPmndife pic.twitter.com/1Pk612Z1U1 — WESH 2 News (@WESH) June 14, 2019

Some guys fishing off the coast of New Jersey were surprised by a great white shark that stole chum right off the boat!

A giant great white shark surprised a group of New Jersey fishermen when it tried to devour a bag of chum off the side of their boat. https://t.co/ggLa8pcixP pic.twitter.com/uG4Rk6apBw — CNN (@CNN) June 20, 2019

A flight from Pittsburgh to Dallas had to land in Oklahoma City yesterday after some drunk idiot started brawling with passengers and punched a female flight attendant. All because he was trying to open the door mid-flight.

Flight To Dallas Diverted Due To Alleged Drunk Passenger From North Texashttps://t.co/Dxxa613Ikj pic.twitter.com/wQOVkrllOr — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) June 19, 2019

95% of Americans say they hate mornings and dispise the sound of our alarm clock. Even the gentle ones in our phones don't work.