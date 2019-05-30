The Lighter Side: Florida Man Fights Roommate After Refusing To Flush Toilet
Florida Man fights with roommate after refusing to flush the toilet! And a Florida woman tries to rob fast food joint after demanding free fries! More in The Lighter Side with Craig and Company!
A guy in Maine is going viral after his wife tweeted his full back tattoo... of Jar Jar Binks!
Man with Jar Jar Binks back tattoo: 'I have had sex multiple times' https://t.co/Al4ONdOIwi pic.twitter.com/KtTL75Ok6C— Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) May 29, 2019
Speaking of Star Wars, there was a contestant on America's Got Talent, an impressionist who creates the entire Star Wars story with all the characters! It's incredible.
An @AGT auditionee's @starwars impressions blow away the judges in season premiere https://t.co/a6ssRnz9xW— ET Canada (@ETCanada) May 29, 2019
A new survey found 57% of people couldn't handle living within walking distance of their parents and 37% wouldn't want their family members living close enough to just "pop in".
A Florida woman was arrested after she demanded free French fries at a fast food restaurant. Staff wouldn't give her any, so she decided to rob the joint and brawled with an employee.
A Florida woman has been arrested and charged with attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, armed burglary, and criminal mischief after allegedly assaulting a Burger King manager over french fries.https://t.co/eIRuou1rcb pic.twitter.com/qlCY3Vceaz— Complex (@Complex) May 29, 2019
And a guy in Florida got in fight with his roommate... over flushing a toilet!
A Florida man was charged with battery after his roommate accused him of spitting on her when she insisted he flush the toilet, according to police. https://t.co/RwKM9cWw6F— Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) May 29, 2019