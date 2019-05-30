The Lighter Side: Florida Man Fights Roommate After Refusing To Flush Toilet

Florida Man fights with roommate after refusing to flush the toilet! And a Florida woman tries to rob fast food joint after demanding free fries! More in The Lighter Side with Craig and Company!

A guy in Maine is going viral after his wife tweeted his full back tattoo... of Jar Jar Binks!

Man with Jar Jar Binks back tattoo: 'I have had sex multiple times' https://t.co/Al4ONdOIwi pic.twitter.com/KtTL75Ok6C — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) May 29, 2019

Speaking of Star Wars, there was a contestant on America's Got Talent, an impressionist who creates the entire Star Wars story with all the characters! It's incredible.

An @AGT auditionee's @starwars impressions blow away the judges in season premiere https://t.co/a6ssRnz9xW — ET Canada (@ETCanada) May 29, 2019

A new survey found 57% of people couldn't handle living within walking distance of their parents and 37% wouldn't want their family members living close enough to just "pop in".

A Florida woman was arrested after she demanded free French fries at a fast food restaurant. Staff wouldn't give her any, so she decided to rob the joint and brawled with an employee.

A Florida woman has been arrested and charged with attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, armed burglary, and criminal mischief after allegedly assaulting a Burger King manager over french fries.https://t.co/eIRuou1rcb pic.twitter.com/qlCY3Vceaz — Complex (@Complex) May 29, 2019

And a guy in Florida got in fight with his roommate... over flushing a toilet!