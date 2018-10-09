Lighter Side: Guy Performs CPR on a Squirrel
In Manchester, UK, At Mcdonalds customers are hooting and hollering whenever they call out the number "69" LOL!
madchester maccies pic.twitter.com/HlT2kVjPcJ— soph (@sophryanxxx) October 7, 2018
Glenys The Menace, 77, used to be a tattoo lady. Her husband paid for all the tattooes to be taken off because he did not like them. When he passed away, she went to get them redone! She even got a tattoo of her husbands name on her neck.
Check out Glenys' story.
A man in Minnesota uses CPR to saves a squirrel life! The man believed he may have hit the squirrel while driving. After performing CPR on him, the squirrel was revived. Everyone started clapping and cheering once the squirrel ran away.
madchester maccies pic.twitter.com/HlT2kVjPcJ— soph (@sophryanxxx) October 7, 2018
British grocery stores are selling Christmas Tree Pine Salt potato chips! Uhhhh not sure how tasty it will be eating a Christmas Tree, but maybe we will find out!
Just when you thought you'd heard it all… Christmas Tree flavoured crisps are now available from Iceland. The savoury snack is made with oil taken from real pine needles. Will they be a part of your festive spread this Christmas? (Image: Iceland) pic.twitter.com/Dk338BcQmW— Birmingham Updates (@BhamUpdates) October 3, 2018