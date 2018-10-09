Lighter Side: Guy Performs CPR on a Squirrel

In Manchester, UK, At Mcdonalds customers are hooting and hollering whenever they call out the number "69" LOL!

Glenys The Menace, 77, used to be a tattoo lady. Her husband paid for all the tattooes to be taken off because he did not like them. When he passed away, she went to get them redone! She even got a tattoo of her husbands name on her neck.

Check out Glenys' story.

A man in Minnesota uses CPR to saves a squirrel life! The man believed he may have hit the squirrel while driving. After performing CPR on him, the squirrel was revived. Everyone started clapping and cheering once the squirrel ran away.

British grocery stores are selling Christmas Tree Pine Salt potato chips! Uhhhh not sure how tasty it will be eating a Christmas Tree, but maybe we will find out!