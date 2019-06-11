The Lighter Side: How 'Fun' Is Connecticut? Survey Says...

A survey ranked all 50 states based on fun... see where CT falls! Plus, what Dad REALLY wants for Father's Day! More in The Lighter Side with Craig and Company!

A family in the UK honored their father's dying wish... to be buried with a bacon double cheeseburger from Burger King. They took the whole funeral procession through the drive-thru.

His dying wish was granted https://t.co/j61D6fZtiS — Birmingham Live (@birmingham_live) June 10, 2019

28% are too embarassed to join a gym and want to lose weight first.

The things dads really want for Father's Day? 1.) A phone call from their kids! 2.) A big juicy steak, 3.) Peace and quiet!

Father's Day is just around the corner and a new study tries to find out what dads really want for Father's Day.​ https://t.co/gDPiYmGOnG — FOX2now (@FOX2now) June 11, 2019

A new study ranked all 50 states based on how fun they are (things like nubmer of attractions, beaches, restaurants, bars, etc.) CT ranked 43 out of 50. (Um, we're allowed to make fun of our own state, but no one else is allowed! WTF?!)