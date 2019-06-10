The Lighter Side: Latest Dumb Viral Challenge? Sunburn Tattoos

Here's the latest dumb viral challenge! Plus, a guy in PA has a crazy theory about why tornadoes have become more prevalent... can we just send people to outer space? (Actually, yeah.) More in today's Lighter Side with Craig and Company!

Every viral challenge gets dumber than the last one. The newest thing is... sunburn tattoos. You take a template of a tattoo, tape it on yourself, go lay out in the sun... and yeah, you know how this goes.

'Sunburn tattoos' are the uncool way to show skin this summer https://t.co/RHpd6JlBhu pic.twitter.com/bZZ46EaMKE — New York Post (@nypost) June 8, 2019

NASA is opening up the International Space Station to tourists! Yep, vacations to outer space are here... as long as you're rich! It costs a lot of money!

Got $50 million for a vacation? NASA to open space station to private citizens https://t.co/akUYc5My1U pic.twitter.com/4EoeJBpu3h — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 7, 2019

Some crazy weather ripped through parts of the country over the weekend! And one guy in Pennsylvania has a theory as to why they're getting more tornadoes (er, "tornaders" as he calls them LOL) than in the past. His theory? The new traffic circles that have been put in.