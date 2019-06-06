The Lighter Side: Man Wins Lottery From Fortune Cookie Numbers

Those lucky fortune cookie numbers paid off! Plus, Taco Bell ran out of tacos, so someone called 911. More in today's Lighter Side with Craig and Company!

Tetris turns 35 today!

A North Carolina man won a $344 million lottery jackpot by playing the numbers from a fortune cookie.

Woman in line at a restaurant she was mad at the guy in front of her for taking too long. She made a comment, so he bought ALL the chicken so when it was her turn, she had to wait for 30 minutes for them to prepare more! PETTY REVENGE, LOL!

A Taco Bell in Lousiana ran out of tacos, so a customer called 911.

For the first time ever, we now spend more time on our phones than watching TV.

A guy got kicked out of a strip club, fired shots at the bouncers, then crashed his car.