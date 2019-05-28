The Lighter Side: National Hamburger Day

It's National Burger Day! Plus, a woman gets instant karma for trying to eavesdrop on her neighbor! More in today's Lighter Side with Craig and Company!

Today 79% of us like cheese on our burgers. (BTW, have you tried a Beyond Burger? It's made with all vegetable protein and Gary says you can't even tell the difference!) And favorite burger chains are: McDonald's, Five Guys, Wendy's, Burger King, and Steak-n-Shake.

A woman in Colombia was trying to eavesdrop on her neighbors and got her head stuck in the gate! LOL! It took five hours to set her free!

Colombian Woman’s Head Gets Stuck While Attempting to Spy on La Vecina https://t.co/Qe1TGvt0pw via @remezcla @colconquistada — ColombiaCalling (@ColombiaCalling) May 27, 2019

IHOP is doing another name change stunt (remember IHOB?). It's gonna be... IHOP? But the 'P' will stand for something else.

Here we go again https://t.co/XAUQ9dHK81 — Mashable (@mashable) May 27, 2019

There are flight simulator apps that let you pretend you're flying a plane. But could you do it if you were actually flying? A new study found early morning flights (leave between 7 & 8 AM) are more likely to get you there on time, which makes sense because they're all backed up later in the day.

