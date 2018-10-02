The Lighter Side: New Study On Your Dog's Depression
New study on why your dog may be depressed. What happens if the Kool-Aid guy was real. Is the year you were born say a lot about your favorite Halloween Candy?
October 2, 2018
According to scientists, if the K man was real. Yes. He would have the foresight to break through a wall and one third of his kool-aid would splash out of his pitcher.
The website Delish.com put together a list of the most popular candy from the year you were born. Assuming you were born after the year 1980.
1980: Big League Chew, '81 Jelly Belly jelly beans, '82 Reeses Pieces, '83 gummy worms, '84 Skittles. Check out the entire list here.
Your dog gets depressed when they see you using your phone! According to a new study, your dog does pick up on the fact that you're ignoring them when you are using your phone. This may cause them to be more anxoius and may eventually add up to signs of depression.