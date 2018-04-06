Lighter Side of the News - 04/06/18

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

The age old question... do parents have a favorite child? They won't admit it but more than half of the parents asked said it was indeed their youngest child.

A Maine petting zoo says its reindeer has unexpectedly given birth to the first baby reindeer in twenty years! Her name is Mistletoe.



Two kids in California tried to buy beer last week. One sat on the other's shoulders, put on a giant trenchcoat, walked up to the counter. The clerk just laughed at them.



Owner of a gas station in New Jersey got $30,000 for selling a winning lottery ticket - instead of keeping of it, he's giving equal shares to all of his employees.



According to a new study your entire relationship hinges on who does the dishes! When women do more chores it breaks their spirit, so when their partner does chores like the dishes, those couples are happier, more stable...etc.

41% of women think that clean shaven is definitely the most attractive look for guys. Forget about stuble, beard, etc.

A woman has been arrested for drunk driving in Kentucky, Indiana, California, Wisconsin, Oregon and Minnesota. Now, she's under arrest in Illinois... she was so drunk she was trying to fill up her car with kerosene.

A lot of people think New Yorkers are full of it. Well, New York produces so much feces that Manhattan and the boroughs cannot handle the amount of it! So they ship it out by rail... and right now because of a public uprising in Alabama there are 200 shipping containers filled with New York poop in a rail yard, unloaded... and the smell is, well, you can imagine.

