Lighter Side of the News - 04/09/18

The Beatles' famous song 'Hey Jude' was written by Paul McCartney, but its original title was 'Hey Julian' to honor John Lennon's son. It was retitled in the studio. Well, the handwritten lyric is up for auction! Opening bid? $375,000!



Best tasting light beer in America? Survey says...

10. Dos Equis

9. Michelob

8. Yuengling

7. Corona

6. Coors

5. Amstel

4. Heineken

3. Bud

2. Sam Adams

1. Miller Lite

Do any U.S. fast food chains offer a chip sandwich? We don't think so. But they do in England! It's french fries between two pieces of bread or grinder roll. It's very popular in Great Britain.



Just over half of American women in a new survey say they are closer to their best friend than their husband.



Cops are always marveled at the excuses people use when they're pulled over, especially when the perps are high on drugs. When cops pulled over a woman swerving in Fort Pierce, FL and recovered a bag of coke from her purse, she explained that the wind blew the bag into her car.

How often do you change your underwear? National survey of 30% of men and 10% of women wear them two or three days before changing them. Ew.

