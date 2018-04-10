Lighter Side of the News - 04/10/18

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

In San Jose, California a company called Orion Span is taking down payments of $80,000 to reserve accomodations on board the Aurora Station which will be an orbiting five-star hotel for six people. Price for the trip per person? $9.5 million.

What are the top ten ways we unwind?

10. Exercise

9. Drink

8. Snack

7. Internet

6. Hot bath

5. Take nice walk

4. Listen to music

3. Read a good book

2. Watch movie

1. Binge watch TV series



2000 people who hit the gym every day were polled and the overwhelming response was yes, those expensive workout clothes can actually help. 80% said wearing the cool workout clothes really does make you work harder.



A man was jogging on the streets in Baltimore... completely naked. Not even wearing any shoes. It was 30 degrees outside. He ran past the court house, but disappeared before police arrived.



The Kardashian sisters will be executive producers for a six-part TV series on Investigative Discovery Channel that focuses on sisters who kill each other.

In Florida a woman decided to get rid of her couch, so she dumped it in the dumpster behind her condo which was then moved to a landfill. But then she noticed her cat was missing. After two days of digging through the landfill, the couch was found and the cat was returned safely!



The Lighter Side of the News is presented by Farmington Bank.