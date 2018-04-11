Lighter Side of the News - 04/11/18

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

If you watched Mariah Carey's recent documentary series, Mimi you found out rather quickly that Mariah can be loving one day and your worst nightmare one day later. Well, this week's cover story on People Magazine says Mariah has been fighting bipolar disorder her entire adult life. (Her net worth BTW is $520 million!)

We loved Damian Lewis on Homeland and currently on Billions! And he will play the late Toronto Mayor Rob Ford who had an addiction problem in a new movie.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg went to the Capitol yesterday for questioning. He was greeted by 100 life-size cutouts of himself in a t-shirt that said "fix Facebook."

Does sperm float in space? How did it get there in the first place? They're going to test it on the International Space Station...



A cop in England has been fired for moonlighting as a male prostitute. He used the name Sweet Sensation on a website.



A woman in Canada called 911 from the casino telling police she lost all her money and couldn't afford a cab to get home. A man overheard the call and gave her $20 for a cab... but she didn't get in the cab, she went back in and gambled!

